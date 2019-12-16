Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Questionable Monday
Sampson (back) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Sampson is still nursing a sore back, which has kept him out of action for a full calendar month. He spent time in the G League over the weekend, however, so that would seem to imply that the Pacers believe he'll be ready to return to NBA action in the near future. In nine appearances this season, Sampson is averaging 18.4 minutes per game, but given that the Pacers are healthier than they were in November, he could have trouble reaching that figure upon his return.
