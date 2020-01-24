Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Questionable with ankle sprain
Sampson is questionable for Friday's game against Golden State due to a left ankle sprain.
Sampson wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's unclear as to when he picked up this injury. The team figures to re-evaluate him during pregame warmups before another update emerges.
