Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Ruled out Saturday
Sampson (back) is listed as out for Saturday's tilt with Philadelphia.
Sampson will miss his sixth straight game as he continues to battle through back soreness. His next chance to return comes Monday against Memphis.
