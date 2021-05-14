Sampson scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 0-2 3Pt) and grabbed five rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's 142-133 loss to the Bucks.

In his first extended action since missing six games due to a concussion, Sampson made six of his eight field-goal attempts inside the arc on his way to 14 points (most since April 7). The Pacers were without Caris LeVert (knee) and Aaron Holiday (toe) which allowed Sampson to get some extra run in. Before his concussion, Sampson started four games and played in 20-plus minutes in each of those contests. If he continues to produce the way he did Thursday he may be in line for a bigger role in the play-in games.