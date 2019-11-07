Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Scores 14 in Wednesday's win

Sampson supplied 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 win over the Wizards.

Sampson drew the start with Myles Turner (ankle) still sidelined and had by far his best showing of the season. If Turner returns to the lineup for Friday's matchup versus the Pistons, Sampson will likely be an afterthought for fantasy purposes. Then again, if Turner sits out a fifth straight tilt Sampson could be in line to draw his fourth consecutive start.