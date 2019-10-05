Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Scores 15 points in win

Sampson accounted for 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's win over Sacramento.

The fifth-year forward had a solid outing Saturday, scoring 15 points and shooting well from all levels of the court. Sampson spent the majority of the 2018-19 season in the G-league but thrived in his December call-up, averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 31.8 minutes across four games for the Bulls. Although he's unlikely to be a fantasy factor this year, Sampson's in the position where a strong preseason could potentially translate itself into a more permanent bench role for in 2019-20.