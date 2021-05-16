Sampson scored 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

Sampson had scored in double digits just three times all season long, but two of those games have come in his last two appearances -- he's making the most of the uptick in playing time due to the injuries affecting the Pacers roster. Sampson is not expected to be a major fantasy asset when some of the regulars return to action, though, so expecting double-digit scoring performances from him might not be a realistic expectation going forward.