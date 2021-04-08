Sampson logged 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one block in a 141-137 win Wednesday over the Timberwolves.

Sampson missed nearly the entire month of March due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and then a knee injury, but since his return the young forward has surprisingly been a critical part of the team's rotation, averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 17 minutes over his team's last three games. With starters Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hip) having missed the past few games, bench players like Sampson, Kelan Martin and Aaron Holiday have been appointed with additional minutes. Expect the forward's minutes to decrease once Sabonis and Brogdon return from their respective injuries.