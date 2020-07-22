Sampson (back) said Tuesday that he's been cleared to participate in scrimmages, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Sampson was dealing with a lower back injury that limited him in recent practices, but all indications are that he'll be ready to play in the Pacers' first scrimmage on Thursday against Portland. Sampson played double-digit minutes in each of the Pacers' final four games before the shutdown in March.