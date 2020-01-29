Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Starting again
Sampson will make another start Wednesday against Chicago, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Sampson made a spot start Sunday against Portland in place of Myles Tuner (illness), and he'll do the same Wednesday as Turner remains on the shelf. Sampson ended up playing only 17 minutes Sunday, finishing with two points and three rebounds.
