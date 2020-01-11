Play

Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Starting Friday

Sampson will draw the spot start at power forward for Friday's game against the Bulls, Jay Allen of Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Sampson will replace Domantes Sabonis (knee) in the starting lineup. He has averaged 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds across 21.2 minutes in 7 starts this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories