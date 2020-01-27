Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Starting Sunday
Sampson will start Sundays's game against Portland, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Sampson was nursing an ankle injury, but he's been cleared to play and will be in the starting five with Myles Turner sidelined. As such, Sampson should be set for an increased workload. In his last start on Jan. 10 against Chicago, Sampson played 20 minutes.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.