Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Starting Sunday

Sampson will start Sundays's game against Portland, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Sampson was nursing an ankle injury, but he's been cleared to play and will be in the starting five with Myles Turner sidelined. As such, Sampson should be set for an increased workload. In his last start on Jan. 10 against Chicago, Sampson played 20 minutes.

