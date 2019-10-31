Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Stays on the bench Wednesday
Sampson didn't leave the bench during Wednesday's win over the Nets, his fourth straight game with no playing time.
Sampson is yet to enter the rotation for the Pacers despite a decent showing in the preseason. He has had moments of fantasy relevance throughout his career but that seems unlikely to repeat any time soon. The injury to Myles Turner (ankle) could present Sampson with an opportunity but even that seems highly doubtful.
