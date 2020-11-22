Sampson signed a one-year, fully guaranteed minimum contract with the Pacers on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Sampson was solid in a bench role for Indiana last season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.9 minutes while shooting 59.1 percent from the field. The 27-year-old figures to fill a similar role during the 2020-21 campaign.