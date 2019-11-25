Play

Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Unavailable Monday

Sampson (back) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

A sore back will keep Sampson sidelined for a third consecutive game, with Wednesday marking his next chance to take the court. Through nine games this season, Sampson is averaging 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes.

