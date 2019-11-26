Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Unlikely to return Wednesday
Sampson (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Utah.
Sampson has been sidelined for the last three games due to back soreness. It doesn't look like he'll be back in time for Wednesday's matchup, though the team will confirm his status closer to tip.
