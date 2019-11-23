Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Won't play Saturday
Sampson (back) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Back soreness will keep Sampson sidelined for the second straight game. His role was expected to decrease even if he was healthy now that Myles Turner is back from an ankle injury.
More News
-
Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Battling back soreness•
-
Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Scores 14 in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Joining starting five•
-
Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Stays on the bench Wednesday•
-
Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Scores 15 points in win•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...