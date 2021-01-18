Sampson (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Sampson was questionable Sunday due to a sore back, but he'll be unable to suit up against Los Angeles. With Myles Turner (hand) also sidelined, Doug McDermott and Goga Bitadze could see increased run in the Pacers' frontcourt.
