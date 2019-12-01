Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Won't return Monday
Sampson (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game at Memphis.
Sampson will miss his seventh straight contest as he continues to battle back soreness. The 26-year-old's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Thunder.
