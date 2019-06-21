Pacers' JaKeenan Gant: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Pacers

Gant has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Gant didn't hear his name called during the 2019 NBA Draft, but he'll get a chance to showcase his abilities with the Pacers. Last season, with Louisiana, he was voted to the 2018-19 All-Sun Belt team by averaging 20.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 assists.