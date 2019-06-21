Pacers' JaKeenan Gant: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Pacers

Gant has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Gant didn't hear his name called during the 2019 NBA Draft, but he'll get a chance to showcase his abilities with the Pacers. Last season, with Louisiana, he was voted to the 2018-19 All-Sun Belt team by averaging 20.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 assists.

Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...