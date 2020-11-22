Lecque was traded from the Thunder to the Pacers on Sunday in exchange for T.J. Leaf and a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lecque was acquired by the Thunder as part of a package that sent Chris Paul to the Suns, but he spent less than a week with Oklahoma City before being traded to the Pacers. The 20-year-old spent most of the 2019-20 season in the G League, averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists over 26.6 minutes per game with the Northern Arizona Suns. Lecque should continue to work in a developmental role with Indiana.