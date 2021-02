Lecque posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds over 22 minutes in Wednesday's 125-120 loss to Westchester.

Lecque saw the least playing time of any starter for the Mad Ants during Wednesday's season opener, but he still tied for the team lead in assists against the Knicks. After appearing in just two games for the Pacers this season, Lecque should see plenty of run during the G League season.