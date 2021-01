The Pacers announced Friday that Lecque has been assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants ahead of the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

Lecque should get more playing time to develop in the G League after totaling just five points over seven minutes across two appearances for the Pacers early in the season. Lecque averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 26.6 minutes per game in the G League last year.