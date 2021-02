Lecque generated 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 28 minutes in Saturday's 98-93 win over Iowa.

Lecque shot just 23.1 percent from the floor against the Wolves, but he was still one of five Mad Ants to score at least 10 points during the victory in double overtime. He's remained in the starting lineup for each of the first seven games this year, averaging 16.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over 31.0 minutes per contest.