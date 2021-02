Lecque tallied 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Saturday's 119-115 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Lecque was less effective in the assists column Saturday than he had been in past games, but he was dominant on the scoreboard and led the Mad Ants with 24 points. Across the first three games of the 2020-21 G League campaign, the 20-year-old is now averaging 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 31.5 minutes per contest.