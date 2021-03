Lecque (ankle) played three minutes Monday in the Pacers' 140-113 loss to the Bucks, scoring zero points (0-5 FG) and grabbing one rebound.

Lecque's sprained right ankle kept him from playing in Sunday's win over the Heat, but he was available for the second half of the back-to-back set. Though he wasn't included in head coach Nate Bjorkgren's rotation, the blowout allowed Lecque to see some run in garbage time. Lecque is unlikely to see an uptick in playing time as the season goes along.