Lecque recorded 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes in Monday's 116-111 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Lecque led the Mad Ants in playing time Monday, and he had plenty of shot volume during the narrow loss. He was relatively effective overall, but he shot just 20 percent from beyond the arc against Austin. He's been heavily involved for Fort Wayne early in the season, averaging 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 32.8 minutes per game.