Lecque (ankle) played the final 5:06 of Sunday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers, finishing with two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist.

The second-year guard had been sidelined for about a week and a half with an ankle sprain before getting the green light to play Sunday. Had the Pacers kept the game competitive, Lecque likely wouldn't have seen the court, as he's not in consideration for a spot in head coach Nate Bjorkgren's rotation. Most of Lecque's playing time in 2020-21 is expected to come at the G League level.