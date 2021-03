Lecque scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 109-93 loss to the Stars.

Lecque was one of three starters to top 10 points Tuesday, and he's now scored in double figures during each of the past three matchups. He's started all 13 games this season and is averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 30.5 minutes per contest.