Pacers' Jalen Lecque: Unavailable Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lecque (ankle) won't play Tuesday at Golden State.
The 20-year-old continues to be unavailable due to the left ankle sprain. It's unclear when Lecque is expected to retake the court.
