Slawson ended with 12 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to Atlanta.

Slawson struggled with his shot but compensated with a standout defensive effort, matching his three steals with three blocks. Indiana's severely depleted roster allowed him to play more than 40 minutes, creating an unusually favorable environment for counting stats. He could offer short-term streaming value for managers seeking defensive production, though his role remains dependent on the Pacers' injury situation.