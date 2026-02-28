The Pacers intend to sign Slawson to a two-way contract, Tony East of Forbes.com reports Friday.

The Pacers had an open two-way slot for Slawson after converting Quenton Jackson to a standard contract. Slawson has spent the entire season in the G League with the Noblesville Bloom, where he is averaging 17.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals over 34.2 minutes per game. He last saw NBA regular-season action during his rookie year in 2023-24 as a member of the Kings, when he averaged 3.1 minutes per game across 12 outings.