Slawson (two-way) is listed out for Saturday's game against San Antonio.

Slawson has made waves recently for the shorthanded Pacers, having averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 2.0 blocks and 29.5 minutes over his last four appearances (two starts). However, Slawson has a limited amount of availability for the rest of the season due to his status as a two-way player, so the Pacers will elect to keep him inactive Saturday with Indiana expected to get multiple players back from injuries. After Saturday, Slawson will be eligible to play in eight of the Pacers' remaining 11 games.