Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Included on Indiana's camp roster
RotoWire Staff
Slawson is included on Indiana's training camp roster.
Slawson is on an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning the Pacers are securing his G League rights. Slawson is expected to suit up for the Noblesville Boom for the 2025-26 campaign.
