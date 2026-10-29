Slawson registered two points (2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 114-109 loss to the 76ers.

Slawson played double-digit minutes for the second time this season, providing serviceable defensive contributions. Indiana is without both Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and Ivica Zubac (ankle), meaning there are minutes up for grabs. Should Slawson manage to carve out a 20-minute per-night role for himself, he could make sense as a defensive streamer, even in standard formats.