Slawson is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Bucks on Sunday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sunday will be Slawson's 15th regular-season appearance and first NBA start since joining the league in 2023. In his last outing against the Suns on Thursday, Slawson played 32 minutes and finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. He'll join T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Jarace Walker and Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup.