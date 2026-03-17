Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Not starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slawson won't start Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Kobe Brown will rejoin the starting five Tuesday, pushing Slawson to the second unit. The two-way player is still likely to see meaningful playing time in the front end of this back-to-back set due to Pascal Siakam (knee) and Micah Potter (triceps) being sidelined.
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