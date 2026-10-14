Slawson went scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt) but collected five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 114-112 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Slawson logged more minutes than any other Indiana player, giving the coaching staff an extended look at his versatility. Although his perimeter jumper deserted him, he remained active defensively and contributed as a passer. The uneven outing followed a more productive offensive showing against Atlanta, underscoring the consistency he'll need to establish to earn regular minutes.