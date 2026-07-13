Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Scores 21 points in SL loss

Slawson finished with 21 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes in Monday's 94-93 Summer League loss to Toronto.

Slawson scored over 20 points for the second time during Summer League. He also remained aggressive on the defensive end by recording two blocks, bringing his total to eight during his time in Las Vegas. However, Slawson has been inefficient from deep, shooting a combined 4-for-18 from downtown in his three Summer League appearances while committing nine turnovers during that span.