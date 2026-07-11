Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Scores 26 points in SL loss

Slawson supplied 26 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 100-93 Summer League loss to the 76ers in overtime.

After shooting just 4-for-15 from the field in Friday's win over Cleveland, Slawson put together a much more efficient outing from inside the arc against Philadelphia. However, he struggled from downtown and is shooting just 3-for-14 from beyond the arc through two Las Vegas Summer League games. Still, he led all players in scoring Saturday and has tallied at least 15 points in both of his appearances this summer.