Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Stands out despite SL loss

Slawson notched 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four blocks in Wednesday's 114-98 Summer League loss to the Timberwolves.

Slawson has been one of the standout performers for the Pacers in the Summer League in Vegas. This was his third straight game reaching the 20-point plateau, and he also grabbed at least eight rebounds for a second consecutive contest. In four Las Vegas Summer League outings, Slawson is averaging 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.