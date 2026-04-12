Slawson will start in Sunday's game against Detroit, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

The Pacers are running with a skeleton crew for the final game of the 2025-26 campaign, so Slawson will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Friday's 105-94 loss to Philadelphia. In five starts this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.2 steals across 28.2 minutes.