Slawson registered four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 14 minutes during Friday's 128-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

Slawson had three combined steals and blocks in just 14 minutes, a reminder to managers of his upside on that end of the floor. At this point, his role is too insignificant to warrant attention outside of deeper leagues. However, if he should ever carve out a consistent 24-minute per-night role, he would definitely be on the streaming radar.