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Pacers' Jalen Slawson: Swats five shots in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Slawson supplied 15 points (4-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, five blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 99-93 Summer League win over the Cavaliers.

Slawson got off to a slow start in this one, shooting 0-for-4 from downtown in the opening quarter. While he finished with inefficient shooting splits, the 26-year-old forward stuffed the stat sheet and was still Indiana's third-leading scorer. Slawson also led all players in blocks and assists while finishing third on the Pacers in rebounds.

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