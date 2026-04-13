Slawson was ejected in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pistons after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Tony East of Forbes.com reports. He'll finish with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five steals, four assists, two rebounds and one block in 27 minutes.

Slawson got the starting nod in Sunday's regular-season finale and tallied a career-high five steals. However, he was ejected from the game with 9:33 remaining in the final quarter.