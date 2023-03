Smith contributed 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 20 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 149-136 loss to the Bucks.

Smith returned to the bench with Isaiah Jackson getting the starting nod, leading the second unit in scoring and shots made while finishing with the second-most rebounds on the team. Smith has posted at least 10 points and five rebounds in three straight contests.