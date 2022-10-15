Smith totaled 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's loss to Houston.

After a strong end to his 2021-22 season, Smith was handed the starting power forward role, making him an intriguing fantasy target. A lot of chatter resulted in him moving inside the top 100 when it comes to draft projections. Unfortunately, he has not been able to live up to the hype during what has been an underwhelming preseason. He remains a standard league target but it's fair to say that some of the shine has been taken off when was looking like a breakout opportunity.