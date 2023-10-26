Smith accumulated 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes during Wednesday's 143-120 victory over the Wizards.

Smith came off the bench Wednesday but saw a decent role in the blowout victory. The 23-year-old was efficient from the floor and came within two rebounds of posting a double-double. He averaged 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game over 68 appearances last year, and it appears as though he'll serve as the Pacers' primary backup at center to begin the year after Daniel Theis didn't see any playing time Wednesday.