Smith finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 99-91 victory over the Rockets.

Smith dominated the glass Friday, hauling in a career-high 18 rebounds. He added 10 points to record his fourth double-double of the season, an encouraging performance for skeptical managers. He is currently outside the top 180 thus far but has cracked top 100 value over the past week. Despite a few ups and downs, his role appears relatively secure, making him a viable asset across 12-team formats.