Smith (back) is available for Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Smith was initially tagged as a game-time decision due to a sore back, but it won't keep him from Thursday night's action. He's averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.4 minutes over his last five appearances.
